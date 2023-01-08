WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 113 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 20 inches, or more in the highest terrain. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Western, South-central, and Eastern Siskiyou County. This includes highway 3 south of Callahan and the Mt. Shasta Ski Park. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather