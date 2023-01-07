WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

210 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Periods of heavy wet snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, except more than 3 feet

possible above 5500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...Most of Siskiyou County above 4000 feet, but

especially in the Mount Shasta region. This includes the Mount

Shasta Ski Park, Snowman and Dead Horse Summits on Highway 89,

Highway 3 south of Callahan, Sawyers Bar Road west of Etna,

and Grayback Road in Northwest Siskiyou County. It also

includes the cities of Bray, Pondosa and Tennant. Snow levels

drop tonight to include I- 5 near Black Butte Summit.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible with

snow covered roads and limited visibility. Strong winds and

the heavy wet snow could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels near 4500 feet today lowering

to near 3500 feet tonight. There is a 50 percent chance of

snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour today above 4500 feet, then

a 90 percent of 1 inch per hour snowfall rates from 10 PM

tonight to around 8 AM Sunday morning. These rates could

impact I-5, especially near Black Butte Summit. With the

fluctuating snow level, Mount Shasta City could receive some

accumulation, with the best chance for a few inches late

tonight or Sunday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent or occurring and poses a threat to life and property.

Take protective action now.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...The western portion of Modoc County near Tionesta, but

also including Highway 139 about midway between Newell and

Canby.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slippery,

snow covered roads and reduced visibility.

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

areas, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX

BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

area, Southern Trinity.

* WHEN...Through Monday evening.

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall continue to be possible over the northern portions of the

August Complex burn scar.

* WHEN...Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the northern portions of the August

Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the

watch. Residents near the northern portions of the August Complex

burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure

to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy

rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas,

urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent

wildfire burn scars.

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the northern portions of the August Complex

burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX

areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

rainfall continue to be possible over the southern portions of the

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August

watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex

rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex

areas, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,

Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake and Southwestern

Mendocino Interior.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather