WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 134 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected above 3000 feet. New snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph over high and exposed terrain.

* WHERE...Elevations above 3000 feet within Western Siskiyou County. This includes Etna Summit on Sawyers Bar Road, and highway 3 east of Fort Jones.

* WHEN...Through 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds may cause tree damage.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. Do not detour during winter storms.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now.

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph within Shasta Valley.

* WHERE...Elevations above 3000 feet within Central Siskiyou County. This includes Forrest Mountain Summit on Highway 3 and Interstate 5 near Weed and Hilt.

significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds may cause tree damage.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Periods of heavy snow in showers expected. New accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. Then, showers lighten up some, and an additional 2 to 4 inches will be possible.

* WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County, including all areas along I-5 and highway 89, Grass Lake on highway 97 as well as Mt. Shasta City, Dunsmuir, McCloud and Tennant.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon, then showers will lighten and the Winter Weather Advisory will continue until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on difficult driving conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact evening travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy wet snow in showers. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow showers will lighten up somewhat after 4 pm with an additional 2 to 4 inches possible.

* WHERE...Modoc County including Cedar Pass on highway 299.

afternoon. Then, showers will lighten up and the Winter Weather Advisory will continue until 4 AM PST Sunday.

could significantly reduce visibility.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. New snow accumulations of up to an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph over high and exposed terrain.

* WHERE...Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities.
* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.