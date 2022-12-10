WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

339 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60

mph over high and exposed terrain.

* WHERE...Elevations above 3000 feet within Western Siskiyou

County. This includes Etna Summit on Sawyers Bar Road, and

highway 3 east of Fort Jones.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds may

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per

hour are likely, especially in the higher terrain tonight into

Saturday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

Do not detour during winter storms.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65

mph within Shasta Valley.

* WHERE...Elevations above 3000 feet within Central Siskiyou

County. This includes Forrest Mountain Summit on Highway 3 and

Interstate 5 near Weed and Hilt.

could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds

may cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...1-2 inches per hour snowfall rates are

expected tonight, especially towards Weed. This in combination

with the strong winds will cause occasional blizzard like

conditions with visibility below a half mile near Weed

(including I-5) and possibly as far south as Mt. Shasta City.

The timing for these blizzard like conditions are expected to

be between 9 PM and 1 AM PST tonight.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10

to 22 inches, except up to 3 feet towards the Mount Shasta Ski

area. Wind gusting as high as 45 mph, will cause reduced

visibility due to blowing snow.

* WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County, including all areas

along I-5 and highway 89, Grass Lake on highway 97 as well as

Mt. Shasta City, Dunsmuir, McCloud and Tennant.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. The combination of snow loading on trees and gusty

winds could bring down trees or tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow rates between 1-2 inches per

hour are expected tonight. This in combination with strong

winds will result in occasional blizzard like conditions with

visibility below a half mile near Weed (including I-5) and

possibly as far south as Mt. Shasta City. The timing for

blizzard like conditions is expected to be between 9 PM and 1

AM PST tonight.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches expected.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph over high and exposed

terrain.

* WHERE...Modoc County including Cedar Pass on highway 299.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main hazard driving the Winter Storm

Warning will be blowing snow which will reduce visibilities

resulting in occasional whiteout conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph over high and exposed

* WHERE...Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties.

* IMPACTS...Plan on difficult driving conditions. Blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

