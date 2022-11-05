WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

946 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and

Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

