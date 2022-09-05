WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 123 PM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285... The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...For today most of the Modoc National Forest with the exception of far north and west sections of fire weather zone 285. For Tuesday...all of fire weather zone 285. * WIND...West to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov\/medford\/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov\/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov\/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280... Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. The * AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning, all of fire weather zone 280, including the Mountain fire and the McKinney fire. For the Watch, Southeastern portions of fire weather zone 280, including the Mountain fire. * WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle's fuel tank. Visit ready.gov\/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov\/medford\/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov\/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather