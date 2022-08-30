WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 813 AM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...Gusty southwest winds and dry conditions on the east side Wednesday... ...The backside of a shortwave trough will cause gusty winds and are expected to lead to critical conditions Wednesday afternoon for the east side in the presence of very dry surface conditions. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624... The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA... - In NorCal...Northeast Fire weather zone 284 and northwest Fire weather zone 285. This includes Tionesta, Newel, and Tulelake, plus Lava Beds National Monument . - In Oregon...Eastern fire weather zone 624. This includes Beatty, Bly, Lorella, Lakeview, and Valley falls, plus the Fremont-Winema NAtional Forest. * WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, especially along ridges. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILEDURL...View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov\/medford\/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov\/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather