WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 300 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5, south of Yreka, and the cities of Montague, Grenada, Gazelle, and Weed. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____