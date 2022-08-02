WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Siskiyou County in northern California...

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 541 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grenada, or 9

miles south of Yreka, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Torrential rainfall is

also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

* Locations impacted include...

Montague, Gazelle and Grenada.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

_____

