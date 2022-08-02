WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Medford OR 359 PM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Siskiyou County through 430 PM PDT... At 358 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lower Klamath Wildlife Refuge, or 21 miles south of Klamath Falls, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mount Hebron. This includes Highway 139 in Siskiyou County California near mile marker 4. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4180 12160 4179 12201 4188 12195 4194 12187 4199 12187 4199 12150 TIME...MOT...LOC 2258Z 305DEG 20KT 4192 12177 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather