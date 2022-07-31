WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 441 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 ...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected through Monday... .Heat, instability, and increasing moisture along with multiple low pressure impulses moving through this afternoon through Monday evening are expected to bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms and abundant lightning on dry fuels to the area. Through this evening, abundant lightning is likely from the Marble Mountains and Siskiyous northeastward and Cascades eastward. Monday afternoon and evening the lightning threat will be greatest from the Cascades eastward. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 281... The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. * Impacts: Abundant lightning on critically dry vegetation will likely result in numerous new fire starts today. Gusty thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to as high as 60 mph could contribute to fire spread. Despite locally heavy downpours that could be wetting, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zones 280 and 281. * Rainfall: Today, thunderstorms are expected to be a mix of wet and dry, so locally significant wetting rainfall will be possible with some of the thunderstorms, especially the slower moving ones. * View the hazard area in detail at: https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/mfr\/HAZARD Precautionary\/preparedness actions... Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov\/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov\/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 617, 623, AND 624... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 617, 623, AND 624... The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon to 11 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. likely result in numerous new fire starts today and Monday. Gusty thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to as high as 60 mph could contribute to fire spread. Despite locally heavy downpours that could be wetting, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. - In Northern CA Fire Zone....284. - In South Central OR Fire Zone....624. - In Southwest OR Fire Zones...617...623. * Rainfall: Today and Monday, thunderstorms are expected to be a mix of wet and dry, so locally significant wetting rainfall will be possible with some of the thunderstorms, especially the slower * View the hazard area in detail at: https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/mfr\/HAZARD ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 625... * Impacts: Isolated thunderstorms are expected today. Tomorrow abundant lightning on critically dry vegetation will likely result in numerous new fire starts today. Gusty thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to as high as 60 mph could contribute to fire spread. Despite locally heavy downpours that could be wetting, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. In Northern CA Fire Zone....285. In South Central OR Fire Zone....625. * Thunderstorms: While isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday, the possibility of abundant lightning is currently greatest on Monday for this area. * Rainfall: Monday, scattered thunderstorms will be a mix of wet and dry. Locally significant wetting rainfall will be possible with some of the thunderstorms, especially the slower moving ones. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather