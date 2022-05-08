WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 208 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset both Sunday and Monday evenings. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for lower elevations down to around 2000 feet, with 3 to 7 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, including Fort Jones and Greenview and along Sawyers Bar Road west of Etna and also portions of Highway 96 west of Klamath River. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected during this time period and travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly reach up to one inch per hour early Sunday morning causing reduced visibility to less than one half of a mile. Road conditions could change quickly going from wet to snow covered. * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http:\/\/quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather