WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 1245 PM PDT Wed May 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____