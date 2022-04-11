WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

244 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet today, heavy

snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the

Winter Weather Advisory above 3500 feet beginning tonight, snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with up to

14 inches over higher terrain.

* WHERE...The Marble Mountains in western Siskiyou County. This

includes portions of Sawyers Bar Road and Highway 96.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM PDT this

evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this

evening to 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snowfall will not be constant and let up

mid day Tuesday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Travel is discouraged because of the conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over exposed terrain.

* WHERE...Elevations above 5000 feet in North Central, Northeast

and Southeast Siskiyou County. This include Grass Lake Pass

near Mt. Hebron.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

