WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 218 PM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED... Local northeast winds up to 45 mph are possible through the afternoon. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Local northeast winds up to 45 mph are possible, mainly in the hills and mountains. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather