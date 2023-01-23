WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1117 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with damaging

gusts up to 75 mph expected.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines, with an increased risk due to the wet

soils in place. Power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

The Interstate 5 corridor will be affected by the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

large trees. If possible, remain in your home during the

windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts

up to 60 mph. Isolated gusts to 70 mph across wind favored

portions of the Santa Monica mountains.

* WHERE...Malibu Coast and Santa Monica Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.

Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the strong winds

include Highway 1, as well as Malibu Canyon road, Kanan road,

and Topanga Canyon road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After the warning expires at 9 am Monday, a

wind advisory may be needed.

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph near Montecito Hills.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern

Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

* WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph across wind

favored foothills, canyons, and mountain slopes.

* WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los

Angeles County San Gabriel Valley.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the San Gabriel Valley, winds will be

strongest in the foothills, especially along the 210 corridor

from Glendora to La Canada Flintridge. There is a chance of

local damaging wind gusts to 60 mph in the foothills tonight

as mountain wave activity is becoming more likely across the

San Gabriels.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Coastal Plain.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

