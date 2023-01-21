WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

120 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, minor beach erosion and

minor tidal overflow. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking

waves of 9 to 13 feet with dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County

Central Coast Beaches. Surf highest on west and northwest facing

beaches.

* WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday

evening. For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM Sunday to 10 PM

PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant

damage is expected. There is an increased risk for ocean

drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches

and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The time of greatest concern will be

during morning high tide which will range between 7.0 and 7.3

feet between 730 AM and 900 AM this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

* WHAT...Minor beach erosion and minor tidal overflow.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern

Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.

damage is expected.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM PST

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to

70 mph expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange

County Inland Areas.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 2 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be along the

south-facing slopes and foothill areas, below the Morongo Pass,

and through and below the Santa Ana Mountain canyons.

Use caution if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and Coachella Valley.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing dust and sand possible in the Coachella Valley.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Sunday to 2 PM PST Monday.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather