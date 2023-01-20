WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

111 PM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa

Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to high astronomical tides.

* WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal

overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to vulnerable

areas, including parking lots at low-lying beach areas. Beaches

most prone include Sunset, Seal, Newport, Oceanside, Cardiff, La

Jolla Shores and Imperial. Surf will be around 2 to 5 feet

which will limit the impacts of the high tides. Extreme low

tides around minus 2 feet may also impact boats in harbor and

affect navigation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Tides at La Jolla: Friday: Low 1.84 ft at

-2:39 PM. Saturday: High 6.96 ft at 8:03 AM. Low 1.99 ft at

-3:21 PM. Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low 1.89 ft at

-4:02 PM. Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low 1.55 ft at

-4:42 PM.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in widespread

frost formation.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

