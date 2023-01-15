WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

809 PM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10

feet with dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...West facing beaches on Catalina and Santa Barbara

Islands, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of

high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as

parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to

roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased

risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and

surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury,

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around

the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low

lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. For Ventura County

beaches, high tides will be 5.0 feet at 402 AM on Monday and 5.4

feet at 453 AM on Tuesday. For LA County beaches, high tides

will be 5.4 feet at 359 AM on Monday and 5.9 feet at 449 AM on

Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do

NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet

with local sets to 9 feet, and dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...West facing beaches on the Santa Barbara County

Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. High tides will be

5.8 feet at 421 AM on Monday and 6.3 feet at 508 AM on Tuesday.

For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 14

* WHERE...West facing San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa

Barbara County Central Coast Beaches.

5.9 feet at 438 AM on Monday and 6.4 feet at 523 AM on Tuesday.

