WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1117 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...RIVER FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SANTA YNEZ RIVER NEAR THE NARROWS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding along the Santa Ynez River near the Narrows caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the Santa Ynez River near the Narrows in Santa Barbara County. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of the Santa Ynez River near the Narrows and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1113 PM PST, flooding is ongoing or expected to begin in the Santa Ynez River near the Narrows shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather