SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service OXNARD CA

620 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Ventura

and west central Los Angeles Counties through 700 PM PST...

At 619 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

capable of strong winds along a line extending from 18 miles south

of Point Mugu State Park to 7 miles southwest of Point Mugu to near

Port Hueneme. Movement was northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Waterspouts over marine areas and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs

and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Oxnard...

Ventura...

Camarillo...

Malibu...

Port Hueneme...

Topanga State Park...

Point Mugu State Park...

Malibu Creek State Park...

Point Dume...

Ventura Harbor...

Westlake Village...

Newbury Park...

Malibu Canyon and Los Virgenes Roads through the Santa Monica

Mountains...

Naval Base Ventura County...

Silver Strand Beach...

Kanan Dume Road through the Santa Monica Mountains...

Topanga Canyon Road through the Santa Monica Mountains...

and El Rio.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3403 11885 3405 11896 3411 11909 3410 11910

3410 11913 3415 11922 3417 11922 3417 11923

3416 11923 3424 11927 3427 11925 3412 11884

3409 11855 3404 11858 3403 11874 3402 11878

3400 11881

TIME...MOT...LOC 0219Z 242DEG 53KT 3383 11907 3404 11917 3410 11927

WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Fresno.

* WHEN...Until 1230 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 620 PM PST, Heavy rain has caused excessive runoff and

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Centerville, Sanger.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

