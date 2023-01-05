WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1100 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 AM PST this morning for a

portion of southwest California, including the following counties,

Los Angeles and Ventura.

Moderate rate was shifting east of the area and flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any

remaining road closures.

