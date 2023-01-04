WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 742 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, San Luis Obispo. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 734 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain moving into the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.50 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Cambria. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive into flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather