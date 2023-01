WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1240 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within

the entire Watch area, with the greatest threat near and below the

Alisal burn scar and in urban areas.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, including the

Alisal burn scar in southern Santa Barbara County.

* WHEN...From this afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding and debris flows are

possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar. Excessive

runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and urban areas.

While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing

through normally dry rivers and washes may be a threat to some

homeless communities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- An atmospheric river pushing through the region Wednesday

evening into Thursday morning will support periods of heavy

rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour, prompting

concern for flooding and flash flooding across the region.

Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches will be common with 4-8 inches

expected in the mountains, highest across the Santa Lucia

mountains and Santa Ynez mountains east into south facing

interior Santa Barbara mountains.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, including the Bobcat,

Lake, Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed, Ranch2,

and Route burn scars in Los Angeles County.

* WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon.

possible, especially in and below recent burn scars. Excessive

night into Thursday will support periods of heavy rainfall

with rates up to around an inch per hour, prompting concern

for flooding and flash flooding across the region. Rainfall

totals of 2-4 inches will be common with 4-8 inches expected

in the mountains, highest across south facing mountains of

Ventura County.

_____

