WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ FLASH FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1217 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FISH AND LAKE BURN SCARS HAS EXPIRED... The Flash Flood Watch has expired for a portion of southwest California, including the following areas, the recent burn areas in Los Angeles County, including the Fish Fire and the Lake Fire. The flash-flooding threat is ending. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch has expired. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather