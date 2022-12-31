WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 110 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. Local sets to 10 feet are possible near Ventura Harbor and other west-facing beaches. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather