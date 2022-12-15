WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 759 PM PST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 2 PM PST FRIDAY... expected. Strongest from Oxnard to Leo Carillo State Beach. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 2 PM PST Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather