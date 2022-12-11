WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 704 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for western Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County in southwest California. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 600 PM PST Sunday for the recent burn scars including the Lake and Route burn scars. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather