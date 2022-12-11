WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

256 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 AM PST early this morning for a

portion of southwest California, including the following county,

Santa Barbara.

The heavy rain has tapered off. However, local flooding of roadways

will continue through the early morning hours. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

