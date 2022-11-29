WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds are diminishing and the wind advisory has been allowed to

expire. Local wind gusts to 40 mph are possible west of Highway

14.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road

debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 101, 154, and 192 impacted.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph, shifting to northwest to north overnight.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 5, Highways 33 and 14 impacted.

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.

