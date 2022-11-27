WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

141 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST

MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to midnight PST Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

