WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

319 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND

MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY THROUGH 11 AM FRIDAY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA

ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY...

.The current Santa Ana event has been in full swing with widespread

gusts of 30 to 50 mph across much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Typically windy spots in the mountains have gusted in the 50 to 65 mph

range, with locally higher gusts in the 80 to 90 mph range. Winds

will very slowly weaken through the rest of the day, albeit

remaining quite gusty. Gusts of 30 to 50 mph will likely continue

through tonight, mostly across the mountains and valleys. There

will be more significant weakening after midnight and winds will

likely taper off by late Friday morning, with lingering gusts of

15 to 25 mph possible across favored mountains. Humidity has

lowered to the 5 to 12 percent range across windier areas and will

likely continue through the rest of the day. There will be poor

overnight recovery tonight, maxing around 15 to 25 percent, then

lower back down to 5 to 15 percent on Friday. Many hours of red

flag weather conditions have been observed across more than 200

weather stations. There will be continued high confidence in red

flag weather conditions continuing through the day, and likely

continuing through Friday morning for favored Santa Ana wind

locations.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN

LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND EASTERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND

VALLEYS...

* Winds...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

possible. Local gusts to 65 mph possible over windier mountains

and hills.

* Relative Humidity...Humidity levels mostly in the 5 to 12

percent range.

* Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread

of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE VENTURA

COUNTY COASTAL PLAIN AND MALIBU STRIP...

* Winds...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

possible.

* Relative Humidity...Humidity levels mostly in the 5 to 15

