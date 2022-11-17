WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

811 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County

Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

