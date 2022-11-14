WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

152 PM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 7 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 7 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 7 PM PST

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura

County Inland Coast, Central Ventura County Valleys,

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa

Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 7 PM PST Wednesday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY

FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES

COUNTY...

* Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking at 55 to 75

mph for wind prone mountains. Strongest Tuesday night through

early Wednesday afternoon.

* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 8 to 18 percent

Wednesday morning through early evening.

* Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread

of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY FOR

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN

VALLEYS OF VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN VALLEYS OF LOS ANGELES

* Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking 40 to 60

mph. Local gusts to 70 mph in the foothills. Strongest Tuesday

night through early Wednesday afternoon.

* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 6 to 12 percent

Wednesday late morning to early evening.

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SANTA

MONICA MOUNTAINS...

* Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking 40 to 60 mph

with local gusts to 70 mph. Strongest Tuesday night through

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL AREAS

OF VENTURA AND WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY INCLUDING MALIBU...

Wednesday late morning and afternoon.

