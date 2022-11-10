WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1038 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis

Obispo County Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can

cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields

will be frosted.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.

