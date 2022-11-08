WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

505 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southwest

California, including the following county, Los Angeles.

The heavy rain has ended. Light showers will likely continue through

the evening but large scale flooding is not expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

