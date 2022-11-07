WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

105 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging

gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior

Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along

highways 58 and 166.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with damaging

gusts up to 60 mph possible. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible

in the foothills.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

Highways 14 and 138.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even stronger winds are expected on

Tuesday, when the Winter Storm Watch takes effect for the LA

county mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather