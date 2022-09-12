WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

205 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of southwest

California, including the following county, Los Angeles.

The threat for flooding continues and will be replaced by a new

advisory shortly.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Far eastern Los Angeles County, including Big Pines and

Llano.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and

near recent wildfire burn scars. Dangerous flows over low-water

crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 203 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Wrightwood, Big Pines, Highway 138 between Llano and the San

Bernardino County line and Angeles Crest Highway between

Mount Waterman and Wrightwood.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

