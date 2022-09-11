WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

254 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Western Lockwood Valley including Highway 33 within

Ventura County.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water

over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 250 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was drifting southwest

and producing radar estimated rainfall of 0.75 to 1.5

inches.This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lockwood Valley and Highway 33.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

