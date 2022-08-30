WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

_____

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

558 AM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY

TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113

expected.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas

Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis

Obispo County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County

Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Western

Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Lake Casitas,

Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern

Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles

County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel

Valley.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Inland Coast and Los

Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather