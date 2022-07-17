WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 17, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 930 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures of up to 107 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The hot weather will make people more susceptible to heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...High temperatures of up to 106 degrees are expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley. * WHAT...High temperatures of up to 107 degrees are expected in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather