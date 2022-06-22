WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service OXNARD CA

1227 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Los

Angeles County through 100 AM PDT...

At 1227 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mount Wilson, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mount Wilson...

Pasadena...

Altadena...

Arcadia...

Sierra Madre...

Monrovia...

Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson and Mount Waterman...

Duarte...

and Irwindale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3419 11787 3413 11792 3411 11803 3431 11827

3443 11804

TIME...MOT...LOC 0727Z 141DEG 22KT 3417 11798

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

