WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 19, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 140 PM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.