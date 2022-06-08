WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1141 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 10 PM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95 possible. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 95 to 105 possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. result. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather