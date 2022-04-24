WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1141 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents will continue today. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since can be deadly locations in such conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather