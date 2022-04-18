WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 226 PM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds are expected to remain below advisory levels. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather