WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1240 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Owens Valley and Death Valley National Park. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles...large trucks...trailers and campers. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.