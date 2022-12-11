WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

938 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

The main band of rain and snow has moved into Inyo, western San

Bernardino, and southern Nye counties. Strong winds which occurred

at the onset of rain and snow have ended or will soon end as the

air moistens.

Chances for snow and strong winds continue for Esmeralda and

central Nye counties. The Winter Weather Advisory for this area

remains in effect until 4 PM PST.

