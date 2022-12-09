WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 9, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

122 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 12-30" will be possible above 7,000

feet in the Sierra. In the White Mountains, 10-15" will be

possible above 7,000 feet. 5-12" will be possible below 7,000

feet in both the Sierra and White Mountains. Winds could gust as

high as 55 mph, resulting in areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo

County.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to

slick and snow packed roadways. Blowing snow may result in

visibility reductions. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

