WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

353 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches will be

possible in part of the eastern Sierra through this morning.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared for winter driving conditions. If you must travel,

keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case

of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

No additional significant snow accumulations are expected this

morning for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range in southern

Nevada and the White Mountains of Inyo County. Snow showers will

continue to diminish this morning for these areas.

